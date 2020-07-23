Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government-owned Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd or Aavin, has come to the rescue of distraught auto,taxi owners and drivers, who lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 imposed lockdown, encouraging them to become its agents and earn a monthly income of Rs 15,000.

The state-owned enterprise currently procures 40 lakh liters milk per day from milk producers across Tamil Nadu, and sells about 25 lakh liters of milk per day.

"Becoming an agent of Aavin will help the taxi and auto owners and drivers who have been rendered jobless because of Covid-19 crisis, to earn a monthly income of Rs.15,000," an official release from Aavin here on Thursday said.

Taking into account the economic conditions of the drivers, the Aavin had reduced the deposit amount of Rs 10,000 (for becoming an agent of Aavin) to Rs 1,000 and appointed 575 new agents, the release said adding that the move has been initiated following chief minister K Palaniswami's efforts to ensure livelihood opportunities to the affected sections.

Aavin is taking steps to enhance the sale of its dairy products across Tamil Nadu by using auto, taxi owners and drivers who have lost their livelihood due to Coronavirus to become mobile milk vending agents.

In the first phase of the project, the 'mobile' milk agentship has been launched in Tirunelveli and Nilgiris districts.

