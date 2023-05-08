By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): After hovering for more than three years, coronavirus is in the endemic stage, however, the viral load and emergence of any new variant still need to be monitored, Dr Rakesh Mishra, director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) said.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "Corona is already in the endemic stage. The level of infection we saw recently from Bengaluru data was more significant than the third wave and would have had a big problem. However, it did not happen because of vaccination, or hybrid immunity. Clinically, the virus is more infectious, but clinically less harmful as it affects the body like the common cold."

Dr Mishra said that wastewater surveillance was done in Bangalore which showed that there was already a wave but due to vaccination and hybrid immunity, the virus was clinically less harmful.

"Wastewater brings samples from all households as body fluids and excreted products end up in sewage plants. It looks like from Bangalore wastewater data that this year's Covid-19 wave was bigger than the largest Covid-19 wave of January 2022. We got samples from 28 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) covering the entire area in Bengaluru and we analysed them separately to monitor viral load. At the STP level we can predict the viral load," Dr Mishra said.

He further said that although the virus is not going to be a major issue, still it needs to be monitored.

"Like any common thing, we are now used to this virus and that's why the hospital load didn't increase. It is clear from this surveillance that this wave is now over. We haven't modelled anything that will happen. This virus is not going to be a major health issue. We still need to keep a watch on the Covid-19 virus through genome sequencing to monitor viral load & any new variant," he said.

Meanwhile, India has seen a dip in daily infections. The country registered 1,839 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic is over as a global health emergency. (ANI)

