Indore, Jan 24 (PTI) Authorities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said next month's salaries of some 20,000 government staffers in the district will be withheld if they don't take the coronavirus vaccine's precaution or booster dose.

Frontline staff, health care workers etc will be paid next month's wages only if they take the third shot of the vaccine, and treasury officials have been intimated about the decision, Indore Collector Manish Singh said.

The order covers those who have not taken the third shot even after the stipulated period, he added.

Indore is the worst coronavirus hit district in the state, with the caseload standing at 1,86,216, including 1,409 deaths.

