Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 168 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,34,600 while two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 27 were from the Jammu division and 141 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 71 cases followed by 29 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,513 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,28,630, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,457.

Meanwhile, there are 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening.

