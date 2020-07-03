Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Wednesday issued the guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients in the state.

After the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state government has permitted the persons tested with COVID-19 to be under home isolation with some conditions.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Malbagh Encounter in Srinagar.

According to the government, only asymptomatic or mild symptomatic people shall be allowed to be in isolation at home.

The health team from district health authority will be visiting the house of COVID-19 positive patient to assess the suitability for home isolation and triage of the patient.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: Zydus Cadila, India's 2nd Candidate, Gets Permit For Phase 1 and 2 of Human Trials.

They have mandated the regular check-up, tele-consultation for COVID-19 patients while the patient has to report to the physician or health authorities about their health status every day.

The patient shall have pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and personal protective equipment (facemasks, gloves) to be used during home isolation, read the guideline.

The home isolation shall be with the knowledge of the family members, neighbours, treating physician and local health authorities, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)