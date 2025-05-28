Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) Karnataka recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the state's active cases count to 126, the health department said.

While the positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 10.12 per cent, total tests done in Karnataka in the last 24 hours is 395, including 344 RTPCR and 51 RAT tests, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited KC General Hospital in Malleswaram to assess preparedness.

"I personally verified the availability and quality of oxygen cylinders, emergency ICU beds, ventilators, masks, and other Covid-related equipment," he said, adding that a dedicated Covid-19 helpline will soon be launched for public assistance.

