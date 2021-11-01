Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI): Kerala reported 5,297 fresh COVID-19 cases and 368 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,73,954 and the fatalities to 32,049, the state government said on Monday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

With 7,325 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 48,64,506 and the active cases reached 76,786, an official press release said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Of the 368 deaths, 78 were reported over the last few days, 232 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 58 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

As many as 51,577 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 867 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (750) and Kohikode (637).

Of the new cases, 21 were health workers, 16 from outside the state and 4,967 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 293.

There are currently 2,67,802 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,62,274 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,528 in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)