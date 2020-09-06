Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 6 (ANI): Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, who tested positive for COVID-19, will be discharged from the Medanta Hospital on Monday, following which he will directly proceed to Ayodhya.

According to media in-charge for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sharad Sharma, the doctors at Medanta will discharge Mahant Gopaldas after reviewing all his test reports.

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju Reacts to Abduction of 5 Arunachal Youths by China’s PLA, Says ‘Response to Indian Army’s Hotline Message Awaited’.

The Mahant was in Mathura on August 13 to take part in Krishna Janmashtami festivities when his health had suddenly deteriorated.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had then spoken to District Magistrate (DM) Mathura and to doctors at the Medanta Hospital, requesting immediate medical attention.

Also Read | SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

SR Mishra, District Magistrate, Mathura informed that the health condition of Gopaldas is "stable" and he is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Gopaldas had arrived in Mathura on August 10 after participating in grand Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)