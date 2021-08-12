Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday informed that cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has reached 65 in the state.

The Institute of Genomics Integrative Biology laboratory detected 20 more patients with the Delta Plus variant, bringing the total number in the state to 65 so far.

The 20 newly identified patients include seven in Mumbai; three in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar; one each in Chandrapur and Akola, according to a statement from the Maharashtra health department.

This genetic sequencing test shows that delta variants are found in more than 80 per cent of the samples in the state. The survey has so far identified 65 Delta Plus variants in the state. Of the 65 Delta Plus patients found in the state so far, 32 are men and 33 are women.

The highest number of 33 Delta Plus patients are in the age group of 19 to 45 years, followed by 17 patients in the age group of 46 to 60 years. There are 7 children under 18 years of age and 8 patients above 60 years of age.

Genomic sequencing of coronaviruses is being carried out on a regular basis as an integral part of corona prevention and control measures.

Out of the 65 patients reported so far, except for one death in the Ratnagiri district, the incidence of the disease in Delta Plus patients is mild to moderate.

Genetic sequencing is a very important component of laboratory surveys. This genetic sequencing is done in two ways including Sentinel Survey.

Under Sentinel Survey, five laboratories and five hospitals in the state have been selected as Sentinel Centers. Each Sentinel Center sends 15 laboratory samples every fortnight to the National Institute of Virology and the National Institute of Cell Science, Pune for genetic sequencing.

The Government of Maharashtra has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, a laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, to expedite the genetic sequencing survey. (ANI)

