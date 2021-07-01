Bhopal, Jul 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 40 new coronavirus cases and 12 casualties, which pushed its infection tally to 7,89,844 and death toll to 8,981, the state health department said.

A total of 65 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 7,80,330, the department said.

The active COVID-19 case count in the state stands at 533.

The caseload in Indore went up to 1,52,846 with the addition of eight cases, while that of Bhopal rose by 10 to reach 1,23,138. No death was reported in these two districts. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,391 in Indore and 972 in Bhopal.

There are 104 active COVID-19 cases in Indore and 115 in Bhopal.

Of the total 52 districts in the state, 37 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it said.

With 75,095 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1.21 crore.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,844, new cases 40, death toll 8,981, recovered 7,80,330, active cases 533, number of tests so far 1,21,50,837.

