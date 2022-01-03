Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut down schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31.

However, schools for classes 10 and 12 will run according to the normal schedule. BMC has allowed online classes for others.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Cousin, Two Others in Jabalpur; Accused Arrested.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of India and as a result, people from all over the country come here which has led to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We have seen that 16 per cent of children are infected with COVID-19 in Mumbai. So we have decided to close the schools", said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

"The vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 will continue as it is. The children would be called from their house according to their turn", added the Mayor.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 8,063 new cases taking the total cases to 29,819. Maharashtra recorded a total of 510 Omicron cases till now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)