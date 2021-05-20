Muzaffarnagar, May 20 (PTI) Fifteen inmates of the district jail here will be released on two-month parole to decongest the facility in line with the coronavirus guidelines, officials said on Thursday.

Jail Superintendent S K Saxena said the jail authorities have taken the decision following the directions of the Supreme Court to grant parole to inmates to avoid overcrowding in jails.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J and SSP Abhishek Yadav visited the jail premises to inspect its preparations to prevent an outbreak within.

