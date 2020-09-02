Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 1,703 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed its overall count of patients to 32,705, the authorities said on Wednesday.

With the virus claiming 41 lives during this period, the death toll in the district rose to 1,132, the district information office said in statement.

Of the total number of deceased, 859 were from Nagpur city, it added.

So far, 21,656 patients have recovered from the infection, including 1,059 who were discharged on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the district is 9,917, it said.

