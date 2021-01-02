Nagpur, Jan 2 (PTI) Nagpur on Saturday reported 384 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the district to 1,24,550, while 11 patients died and 264 recovered during the day, an official said.

The toll is 3,951 and the recovery count is 1,16,682, leaving the district with 3,917 active cases, he added.

With 5,000 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in the district went up to 9,39,824.

