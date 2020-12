Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Nashik rose by 279 and the death toll by four on Friday, while 469 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The district now has 1,06,594 cases, including 1,898 deaths, and 1,01,776 people have recovered, he added.

Nashik city leads with 70,053 cases and 948 deaths, the official informed.

