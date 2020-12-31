Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): All the devotees wishing to attend the Magh Mela in Prayagraj next year will have to compulsorily bring a COVID-19 negative report through the RT-PCR test method.

"In order to control the infection of COVID-19, it is mandatory for devotees coming to the Magh Mela, Prayagraj and Sant Samagam, Mathura and other fairs to bring negative reports of RT-PCR test before five days of attending the fair," said ACS, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday.

Magh mela is an annual festival with fairs held in the month of Magha near river banks and Hindu temples.

Prasad also informed that in the last 24 hours, 1,043 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the state. So far, a total of 5,62,459 people have been recovered and discharged. (ANI)

