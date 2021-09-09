Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll stood at 22,863, with no fresh fatality in the state, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The tally of cases has increased to 17,09,503 with the reporting of the 11 new cases, the state government said in the statement.

Of the 11 fresh cases, three have been reported from Gorakhpur and one each from Allahabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Lucknow, Jalaun, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Auraiya, Mathura, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 24 COVID-19 patients recovered in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 16,86,441. The recovery rate is 98.7 per cent, the statement said.

There are 199 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

Over 2.26 lakh samples were tested in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, which took the total tests done till date to over 7.42 crores, the statement said.

