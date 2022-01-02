Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 2 (ANI): Odisha has reported twenty-three new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to thirty-seven, informed State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday.

"23 new cases of Omicron detected in Odisha, the total number of cases with new variant has reached 37 in State," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

