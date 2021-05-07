Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) A total of 1,34,74,296 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat till Friday, an official said.

This comprises 9,74,405 health care workers, 17,09,903 frontline personnel and 1,07,66,988 persons in the 45 plus as well as 18-44 age categories, he added.

A release said the drive for those in the 18-44 age group was underway in seven major cities and three districts, namely Mehsana, Kutch and Bharuch, where the daily addition of COVID-19 cases is high, and 1.98 lakh people had been covered with the first dose.

A team of 18,000 "vaccinators" have been deployed statewide to administer the doses, the release informed.

It said Chief Secretary Anil Mukim was directly monitoring the functioning of the state steering committee and state task force on coronavirus.

