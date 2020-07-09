Panipat (Haryana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Pickle manufacturing in Panipat has been badly hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread.

Pickle manufacturers in the city, considered a hub of pickle manufacturing in the country, are facing a number of problems. One of them is the procurement of ingredients which has been severely affected. In addition, the price of essential commodities like mangoes has increased.

Speaking to ANI, Jitender Juneja, the owner of Popular Pickles, said, "The manufacturing of pickles was affected after lockdown. There is no sale. People are scared of buying pickles because of the pandemic. Prices of materials like mangoes have increased. "

"Transportation of products also stopped due to lockdown restrictions. No exports. The business was also affected due to shortage of labour, as most of the old ones have left for their villages," he added.

Another manufacturer added, "There are 25-30 type of pickles made in Panipat. With people not leaving their homes during the lockdown, how could they buy pickles? Essential commodities like vegetables were reaching homes, but to buy pickles, people had to come out. With transportation being affected, people from other cities who used to visit Panipat to buy pickles were unable to come here. However, the lockdown was a good step taken by PM Modi, as people's health comes first."

Manufacturers believe it would take at least a year for the business to pick up due to the various challenges that they face currently. (ANI)

