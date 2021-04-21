Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): A COVID-19 patient died allegedly due to low oxygen supply in New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), Kota on Tuesday.

"We faced a 2-5 minute disturbance due to lack of cylinders resulting in the death of a woman. The amount of pressure to operate ventilator had gone down," said Nilesh Jain, Hospital Superintendent.

The hospitals in the country have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

