Raipur, Nov 26 (PTI) A 49-year-old male patient of coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur on Thursday, the hospital said.

The incident took place around 12 noon in the C-block of the institute under Amanaka police station area, a statement issued by AIIMS, Raipur said.

The man, who hailed from the state's Janjgir-Champa district, was admitted to the COVID-19 ward of AIIMS on November 22, it said.

On Thursday, doctors examined him around 11.30 am, after which he went inside the bathroom and allegedly jumped off the window.

The hospital staff immediately rushed him for emergency treatment to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Aayush block, where he was declared dead, the release said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, a local police official said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind his extreme step.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this connection, he added.

On August 12, a 65-year-old male patient of COVID-19 had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the second floor of AIIMS Raipur.

