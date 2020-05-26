India News | COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 17,728 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 (ANI): As many as 646 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 17,728, said State Health Department.

The death toll is at 127 after nine deaths were reported today. There are 8,256 active cases now.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's morning update, 6,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,45,380.

Out of the total, at present, there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4,167 have died. (ANI)

