Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): An accused in a theft case has escaped from police custody in Gwalior on Tuesday. He was earlier found COVID-19 positive.

Manoj Sahu, Superintendent of Police, while speaking to ANI, said, "He was sent to us on July 5. Next day when his report came, we found that he was COVID-19 positive. He was immediately taken to a hospital which refused to take him. Then after speaking to other concerned authorities including DM and Tehsildar, he was taken to Maharajpur COVID centre."

"The accused was being accompanied by two cops. It was during this time that he dodged them and escaped. The two policemen have been suspended," he added.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest figures, Madhya Pradesh currently has 15,284 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 11,579 have recovered. As many as 617 people have lost their lives due to pandemic in the state. (ANI)

