Puducherry [India], December 1 (ANI): Puducherry reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry, on Tuesday.

Besides, 72 people recovered from the lethal infection here on the same day.

As many as 37,020 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported here so far, including 439 active cases, 35,970 recoveries, and 611 fatalities, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Meanwhile, India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,62,810 including 4,35,603 active cases and 88,89,585 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621. (ANI)

