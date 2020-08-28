Chandigarh [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to strictly enforce the closure of liquor vends in cities and towns by 6:30 pm as per the existing guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, Government of Punjab wrote, "Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed DGP to strictly enforce closure of liquor vends in cities and towns by 6.30 p.m., as per existing guidelines, to check escalating cases of COVID in the state."

According to an official release by the State government, the liquor shops will remain open till 10 pm in rural areas for now, as per the guidelines in force till August 31, after which the decision will be reviewed and new guidelines issued accordingly.

The Chief Minister's orders came amid reports of liquor shops in cities staying open way past the 6.30 pm closure time for other shops. He was reviewing the COVID situation in the state with top officials and health/medical experts through Video Conference.

Given the spread of the pandemic now in the rural areas of the state too, the Chief Minister said he will be writing to village Sarpanches to ensure all due precautions and enforcement of safety protocols.

In response to the feedback that ventilators received from the Government of India were causing some trouble, the Chief Minister ordered a thorough check of those by experienced engineers and doctors.

Punjab has reported total 15,608 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

