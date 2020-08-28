Uttar Pradesh, August 28: Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government said that it will not grant permission for holding religious or public programmes till September 30 keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Hindustan Times report. UP Scraps Passes For Delhi-NCR Travel: Commuters Entering UP From Delhi Will Not Require Passes to Cross Borders, Cops to Check Green Status on Aarogya Setu App.

Chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi further highlighted that the government has instructed officials to ensure that the restrictions including the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday are strictly implemented. The state has pressed for extensive cleanliness and sanitisation drive in all districts during the days on which the markets are closed. This according to Awasthi would help to break the COVID-19 infection chain in the state.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh scrapped passes for commuters travelling from Delhi to the state. So now, people travelling between Delhi and Noida-Ghaziabad will no longer require passes to cross the border. A green status on the Aarogya Setu app would be enough for people to enter UP cities from Delhi. The restriction on the movement was in place for the last three months in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

