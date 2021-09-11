Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday reported 39 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 6,01,009, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours in the state. The toll figure stood at 16,453.

The number of active cases in the state was 319.

Jalandhar reported 11 cases, followed by five in Kapurthala and four in Patiala, among new COVID-19 cases.

Forty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,84,237, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported four cases, taking the total count to 65,149.

With no death reported on Saturday, the toll stood at 816.

The number of active cases in the city was 28 while the number of cured persons was 64,305.

