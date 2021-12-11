Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) One more Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Saturday, while 24 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,03,697, according to a medical bulletin.

With one death reported in Ludhiana, the toll reached 16,618.

Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported seven cases, followed by four in Ludhiana and three each in Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar.

The number of active cases in the state is 389.

Thirty more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,690, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,623.

No death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,076.

The number of active cases in the city is 55, while the number of cured persons is 64,492.

