Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the infection tally to 6,04,279, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality was reported in Ludhiana district. With this, the toll reached 16,640 and it included a death case which was not reported earlier, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot reported 14 cases, followed by nine in Jalandhar and seven in Patiala.

The number of active cases rose to 392 from 378 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Twenty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,247, it said.

The Union Territory Chandigarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,781.

The toll figure remained 1,078 with no covid-related death being reported in the city in the past 24-hours, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city was 103 while the number of cured persons is 64,600.

