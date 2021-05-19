Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 139 more COVID-19 fatalities and 9,849 new cases on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 7,219 and infection tally to 8,89,513, officials said.

At 37, Jaipur reported the highest number of deaths followed by Udaipur (13), Jodhpur (11), Bikaner (10), according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 2,338 were reported from Jaipur while Udaipur saw 550 new cases and 530 people tested positive in Udaipur and Kota respectively, it said.

A total of 7,29,168 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases at present is 1,53,126, it said.

