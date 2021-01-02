Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 467 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease on Saturday, while the state carried out a dry run at 19 centres of seven districts in preparation for a vaccination drive.

After reviewing the pandemic situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered extension of night curfew in urban areas of 13 districts till January 15 and continuation of other restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

He said that due to better management of the pandemic and decisions like the imposition of night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, the situation in the state was now largely under control. The death rate is steadily decreasing and the recovery rate is increasing, he said.

According to a health department bulletin on Saturday, the fresh cases took the state's COVID-19 infection tally to 3,09,319 and the death toll rose to 2,705 with the five fatalities.

Among the fresh 467 infections, Jaipur recorded 82 cases, Kota 49, Jodhpur 44, Bhilwara 32, Nagaur 28, Rajsamand 23 and Churu 21 cases.

The state's active caseload stood at 8,795 with a total of 2,97,819 people having been discharged after treatment.

According to the bulletin, 503 people have so far died due to the novel coronavirus in Jaipur, 291 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 166 in Bikaner, 166 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 111 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali, and 98 in Sikar district.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "In this fight against Corona, Saturday is important for Rajasthan. From today onwards, a vaccination drive is being run in seven districts of the state. Before the actual vaccination process starts, it is necessary to ensure a perfect system for vaccination."

"I assure the people that we will keep the state leading in the vaccination process throughout the country. There is complete preparation for vaccination in the state according to the guidelines of the central government," he added.

During the dry run as part of a nationwide exercise, the support staff for the inoculation were given training, an official said.

Gehlot said the state government will conduct an in-depth study of the ill-effects of COVID-19 on the health of a patient even after recovery.

He said experts have suggested that a research should be conducted to prepare effective protocols to prevent the ill-effects of the coronavirus on the human body.

He directed officials of the health department to carry out a special campaign to aware people about post-COVID-19 health problems.

Gehlot was reviewing the pandemic situation in the state on Saturday with with officials of various departments and a group of doctors.

He said that people recovering from COVID-19 have experienced various issues such as lung and brain infections, memory loss, heart disease and diabetes, which is a matter of concern.

He said that special emphasis should be given on the post-COVID treatment and effective guidelines should be prepared so that such patients do not have to face health problems in future.

Doctors attending the review meeting recommended continuation of various restrictions, including the night curfew, in view of the cold weather and the emergence of new mutant strains of the coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)