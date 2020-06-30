Pune, Jun 30 (PTI) Pune district on Tuesday reported its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as 739 people were detected with the infection, taking the overall count to 22,429, an official said.

The death toll reached 763 as 31 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

Of the 739 cases, Pune city accounted for 442, Pimpri Chinchwad 173 and the rest in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

"Pune city now has 17,296 COVID-19 cases while Pimpri Chinchwad has 3,300," he added.

