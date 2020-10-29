Amravati, Oct 29 (PTI) The count of recovered COVID-19 patients crossed the 15,000 mark in Amravati district of Maharashtra, after 89 of them were discharged on Thursday, the authorities said.

The recovery count now stands at 15,081, while its rate has reached 93.09 per cent, the civil surgeon office said in its report.

Also Read | Khagaria Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Seventy new cases were reported in the district during the day, which took the overall caseload to 16,200, it said.

The district has 756 active cases at present, it added.

Also Read | Alauli (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The death of one patient took the toll to 363, the office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)