Alauli (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is located in Khagaria district and falls under Khagaria constituency too when it comes to Lok Sabha Elections. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates. The Bihar elections are set to take place in a few weeks and the campaigns’ fervour is sky-high. Also, the forthcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 Polls will take place in 3 phases as against the usual 5.

The schedule for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is also declared by the Election Commission (EC). The 1st phase of Bihar Elections will be conducted on October 28 (71 seats), while the 2nd phase will be on November 3 (94 seats), and the 3rd phase will be on November 7 (78 seats). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

The Election Commission will be announcing the results of all the 243 Bihar Assembly seats on November 10. If you are looking for the complete schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020, then take a look below.

Full timetable of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Chandan Kumar of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the incumbent MLA from the Alauli (SC) constituency. In 2015 Bihar State Elections, he defeated Pashupati of the LJP by nearly 35,000 votes. In 2010 Bihar Assembly Elections, Ram Chandra Sada of Janata Dal (United) who had emerged the winner from the Alauli (SC) seat.

Come 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls, the main contenders of this contest are Sadhna Devi of the JD(U), Ramvriksh Sada (RJD), and Ramchandra Sada (LJP). It will be an interesting 3-corner battle this time.

With Nitish Kumar projected as NDA’s CM candidate, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav speculated to be Mahagathabandan’s CM candidate, and LJP’s decision to contest alone, it will be an exciting poll battle in Bihar this time. With only 10 days to go for the showdown, stay tuned to LatestLY as we bring you all the latest news and updates about Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

