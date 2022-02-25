Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Telangana rose to 99 per cent on Friday.

A health department bulletin said 569 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state till date to 7,80,462.

The state recorded 287 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,88,383, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatality occurring due to the infection.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 85, followed by Ranga Reddy (28) and Medchal Malkajgiri (20) districts.

The number of active cases was 3,810, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent.

