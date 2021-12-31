Nagpur, Dec 31 (PTI) The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Friday said curbs announced by the Maharashtra government to check the spread of COVID-19 amid the Omicron scare will come into force from midnight.

The order by NMC commissioner Radhakrishnan B said attendance at marriages and social, cultural, political and religious events will be restricted to 50, while the limit would be 20 for funerals.

On Tuesday, the district administration had announced restrictions on New Year parties beginning from the evening of December 31, though the civic limits were exempted from this diktat.

