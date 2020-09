New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday informed that second round of the countrywide serosurvey for COVID-19 has been successfully completed and the final phase analysis of the survey is now underway.

"The second round of countrywide serosurvey led by ICMR has been successfully completed. The final phase analysis of the survey is now underway and will offer a comparison with the results of the first survey #IndiaFightsCOVID19," the ICMR said in a tweet.

According to the Council, the containment zones, that refer to a specific geographical area where positive cases of coronavirus are found are dynamic in nature and they do not fit into nationally representative sampling.

"The ICMR has been continuously communicating with the respective state authorities. The findings of the previous survey from the dynamic containment zones have been communicated to the states for further action. To further aid in developing state intervention plans, following the ICMR survey, states have also conducted their zone/city-specific surveys," it said in a subsequent tweet.

The findings of the first national population-based serosurvey that took place in April-May indicated that 0.73 per cent of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total.

Based on the overall adjusted sero-prevalence of 0.73 per cent and reported COVID-19 cases, it was estimated that for every RT-PCR confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, there were 82-130 infections in India, noted the survey. (ANI)

