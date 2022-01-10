Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the Covid vaccine "precaution" dose drive for healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

He appealed to the eligible persons to get their booster vaccine shot at the earliest.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter in Kulgam.

Sinha also flagged off 34 advanced life support ambulances of 108 services for Jammu and said it is a step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive for booster dose was launched from Gandhi Nagar district hospital here. Sinha himself received the vaccine shot, an official statement said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Abandons Newborn Under Parked Car in Mira Road, Arrested.

"The UT government is making several interventions to strengthen public health response to COVID-19,” the Lt Governor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)