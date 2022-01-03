Nashik, Jan 3 (PTI) The trust managing the famous hilltop temple of Goddess Saptashrungi in Nashik on Monday said children aged below 10 and people above 65 years of age will not be allowed to enter the religious premises, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Also, those coming to the temple to offer prayers should have taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, Shree Saptashrung Nivasini Devi Trust said in a release.

Other COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and sanitisation are mandatory, it said.

The temple has made available the option of 'online darshan'. Also, e-passes have been made available for devotees on the website of the temple, which is open from 5 am to 9pm everyday, as per the trust.

A large number of devotees visit the temple, which is popularly known as one of the "three-and-half Shakti Peethas" of Maharashtra, throughout the year.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik district reached 4,14,217 after 117 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,756, an official earlier said. PTI COR

