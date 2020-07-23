Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 718 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected persons in the Union Territory past the 16,000-mark, officials said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 282 after nine fatalities were reported, they said.

The nine deaths were reported from the valley, according to the officials.

With this, the death toll has risen to 282, of which 262 are from the valley and 20 are from the Jammu region, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 718 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infected persons in the Union Territory to 16,429, the officials said.

While 117 of these new cases were from the Jammu region, 601 were from the valley, they said.

There are now 7,438 active cases in the UT, while 8,709 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Thursday included 98 persons who had returned to the UT recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 158 new positive cases followed by 109 in Shopian and 106 in Kulgam district. PTI SSB MIJ

