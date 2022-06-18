Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) The coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district rose by 957 to reach 7,18,047, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday.

The virus claimed the lives of two persons during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 11,898, the official said, adding that the mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus positive cases has been rising in the district. On Thursday, it had reported 934 cases, a day after it saw 852 infections.

