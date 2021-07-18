Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 2,079 new COVID-19 cases, including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the tally to 25,35,402, the Health department said on Sunday.

The number of fatalities mounted to 33,724 with 29 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries outnumbered new coronavirus infections with 2,743 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,73,781 leaving 27,897 active cases in the state, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 30 districts reported new infections in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 21 districts.

Chennai added 150 new cases, taking the overall count to 5,36,206, while the death toll mounted to 8,296 in the state capital.

Among the districts, Coimbatore reported the maximum of 220 cases, while Perambalur had the least with nine.

A total of 1,43,429 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,55,57,967 till date.

Among the 29 deaths, 19 succumbed in government hospitals while remaining in private facilities.

Five of those who died were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, which include a 21-year old man from the city who died in the month of May.

The patient who tested positive on May 6 succumbed to the virus on May 19 due to COVID-19 Pneumonia, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ SS

