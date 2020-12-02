Amaravati, Dec 2 (PTI): The coronavirus toll crossed the 7,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as seven fresh fatalities were reported in a day even as the gross positive cases climbed to 8.69 lakh.

A health department bulletin said 663 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the total to 8,69,412.

It said 1,159 patients had recovered, making it a total of 8,55,485 so far.

The active coronavirus cases in the state have fallen to 6,924.

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported 117 and 106 new cases while four districts added between 50 and 100 each in 24 hours. Seven districts added less than 50 new cases each, the bulletin said.

Krishna district saw two more COVID-19 deaths, while five districts added one each to their count.

The overall infection positivity rate slipped to 8.55 per cent after 1.01 crore sample tests so far, the bulletin added.

