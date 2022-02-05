Amaravati, Feb 5 (PTI): The cumulative Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh crossed 23 lakh on Saturday, with the last one-lakh cases coming in 11 days.

Simultaneously, the gross recoveries also went past the 22 lakh mark. But the declining trend continued as the state registered 3,396 fresh cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The latest bulletin said 13,005 infected persons got cured and nine more succumbed in the state.

The number of active cases dropped by 9,618 to 78,746, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus caseload now stood at 23,00,765. While the total recoveries increased to 22,07,364, the overall toll touched 14,655.

East Godavari district reported the highest of 516 fresh cases and Srikakulam the lowest of 46 in 24 hours.

Vizianagaram logged 56 while the remaining 10 districts added between 100 and 500 new cases each.

Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts reported two fresh fatalities each. Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool had one Covid-19 death each in a day.

