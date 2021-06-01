Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced rationalisation of the rates of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals which is expected to give relief to patients outside big cities.

The earlier rates, prescribed by the government during the first wave of the pandemic, were based on the rates prevalent in Mumbai, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

"We have now decided to rationalise them further, so the charges will be reduced in tehsil- and district-level hospitals," he said.

Tope was speaking to reporters after attending a meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials.

The government has also identified the private hospitals where the coronavirus infection treatment would be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the state's health insurance scheme, he said.

"The government has announced various packages for treatment covering all the costs including doctor's visit and bed charges," he added.

"Maharashtra is a progressive state, so the government is bearing the expenses of treatment," Tope said.

Besides COVID-19, mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment is also covered under the MJPJAY, he noted.

"There are some 4,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state at present. We are trying to make the medicine for it available to all patients," the health minister said.

