Ottawa [Canada], February 8 (ANI): India and Canada have agreed to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers during a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, as part of the former's visit to Ottawa.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, at a meeting on Saturday as part of the NSA's two-day visit to the country, both sides agreed to build on their working relationship.

These were part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada, during which the two sides acknowledged progress on initiatives to ensure the safety and security of their citizens and agreed on a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement priorities.

As per the statement, the establishment of liaison officers is expected to streamline bilateral communications and facilitate timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern, including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

"During the meeting, it was agreed that each country would establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers and that their respective agencies would build on working relationships," the statement stated.

"The two sides acknowledged the progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed to a shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities," the release added.

During the discussions, both countries also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues. They agreed to continue collaboration on matters related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations.

"They also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues, as well as continuing discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations," it added.

In addition to his meeting with Drouin, Doval held talks with Gary Anandasangaree, Canada's Minister for Public Safety, on Friday.

The visit highlights India and Canada's ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in national security, law enforcement, and cybersecurity. (ANI)

