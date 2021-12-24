Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew from December 25 following COVID-19 concerns in the country.

As per the government's directives, a night curfew will be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am. No more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, as per the order.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Series 5G India Launch Set for January 5, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Chief Minister said that every single passenger coming from outside in the state should be duly traced.

RTPCR testing should be done at airports, railway stations, and bus stations. Appreciating the role of Integrated COVID-19 Command Center (ICCC) and Monitoring Committees in COVID management, the CM said that monitoring committees in villages and urban wards should be reactivated so that tracing, testing and treatment can be done at the earliest. ICCC is to be operated 24x7, as per the order.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Man Lured With 'Call Boy' Job Duped of Rs 1.54 Lakh by Women in Mumbai.

CM Adityanath has directed the Health and Medical Education Department to review the treatment facilities in all government and private medical institutions of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the hospitals have been provided with adequate facilities. If there is an additional need, the necessary equipment and resources should be made available immediately.

The Chief Minister has also directed to re-activate the COVID Help Desk and Day Care Center in industrial units. All public events including wedding celebrations, New Year, and Christmas celebrations, will be marked with necessary adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Talking about the usefulness of masks to prevent COVID-19 infection, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed to run a wide awareness campaign in this regard. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the mandatory requirement of wearing a mask will be strictly enforced if stepping out of the house. At the same time, traders will be made aware about the same with the message of 'no masks, no goods' in the markets. According to the new system, no shopkeeper will give goods to the customer without a mask. Police forces are instructed to patrol continuously to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

In view of the importance of vaccination in the prevention of COVID-19, the Chief Minister has given instructions to intensify the vaccination campaign. He said that till now, the people who have not got the vaccine or whose second dose has been overdue should be contacted by making a list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)