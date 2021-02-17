Lucknow, Feb 17 (PTI) Sixty-seven fresh cases of the coronavirus and three deaths due to it were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, pushing the infection tally to 6,02,410 and death toll to 8,707.

"In the past 24 hours, 67 fresh cases were reported in the state while 226 patients were discharged. The total number of active cases in the state is now 2,690 while 5,91,013 people have been treated and discharged," according to a health bulletin issued here.

The state has so far reported 6,02,410 cases and 8,707 deaths, it said.

Three fresh deaths were reported from Meerut, Mathura and Bulandshahr, it added.

On Tuesday, over 1.23 lakh samples were tested and so far the state has conducted 2.99 crore tests, it added.

