Dehradun, Dec 23 (PTI) A day after Uttarakhand reported its first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu held a meeting with senior officials here on Thursday to review the situation and asked all DMs and CMOs to ensure enough supply of oxygen, beds and medicines at hospitals.

The officials were asked to be vigilant and consider reimposing curbs like night curfews if necessary for public safety.

Mock drills were also conducted at major hospitals and health facilities, including the AIIMS, Rishikesh, to check their preparedness in view of another possible wave, Director General (Health) Tripti Bahuguna said.

The exercise was meant to check the workability of oxygen generation plants, concentrators and ventilators in the ICUs, she said.

A decision has also been taken to reactivate the Covid war room at Dehradun Government Medical College, an official at the Doon Hospital said.

Bahuguna asked people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and gloves.

She advised people to get fully vaccinated as early as possible.

A 23-year-old resident of Kanwli Road in Dehradun had tested positive for the latest variant of Covid after returning from Scotland via New Delhi.

She had tested negative at the IGI airport but tested positive for Omicron after her arrival in Dehradun, the DG said.

She has been kept in isolation and samples of her parents sent for testing.

